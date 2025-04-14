Body of man who ran into lake to get away from deputies recovered in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a man who ran from deputies during a traffic stop in Rockdale County has been recovered from a lake.

At approximately 2:35 a.m., the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near Old Salem Road and Underwood Road near Salem Lake.

Deputies said the driver ran from his vehicle and deputies chased him.

The suspect tried to escape deputies by entering Salem Lake.

He swam across the lake as deputies surrounded the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said at one point he re-entered the water and refused to follow their orders to exit.

Rockdale County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services crews immediately began to search for the man.

Due to limited visibility and unsafe conditions, they paused the search until daybreak.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources joined the search and the body was recovered at approximately 7 p.m.

Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group