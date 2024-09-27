LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Helene moving quickly through Georgia

ATLANTA — Hurricane Helene is making its way through Georgia after making landfall late Thursday night in Florida’s panhandle.

Helene will likely move in as a Category 1 storm in southern counties of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area and bring strong Tropical Storm conditions as it moves into metro Atlanta. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm.

Areas across the metro are experiencing flooding from non-stop rain.

Here is a minute-by-minute look at what’s happening:

3:10 a.m.

From the City of Sandy Springs:

“Residents living near the Nancy Creek are advised to evacuate to higher ground due to extreme flooding. Bridge near Windsor Parkway over Nancy Creek is closed. Detour to Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Peachtree Rd to Wieuca Rd to Roswell Road OR Peachtree Dunwoody Road NORTH to Glenridge Connector.”

2:44 a.m.

First responders are using boats to rescue residents of a flooded Buckhead apartment complex.

2:26 a.m.

Peak gusts are continuing to nose upward around metro Atlanta & east as we track Helene moving northward. Gusts are now into the 30-35 mph range in parts of the area.

2:09 a.m.

Helene has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm with winds up to 90 mph.

1:53 a.m.

A woman had to be rescued from her Griffin home after the roof collapsed on her house along Hammon Drive. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

1:45 a.m.

Wind gusts are now starting to pick up around metro Atlanta.

1:16 a.m.

Tree down across Oxbo Road in Roswell.

This is how Thursday night unfolded.

Cars getting stuck in water as roads flood ahead of Hurricane Helene

