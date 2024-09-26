LIVE UPDATES: Parts of Georgia under rare high risk for flooding, warnings issued for Helene

ATLANTA — Hurricane Helene is approaching landfall on the Florida’s Big Bend. The storm will be moving through Georgia during the overnight hours and Friday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Helene for days and its path for Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says damaging winds, significant flooding and brief tornadoes will accompany Helene as it moves through our area.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare high risk for flooding for most of Georgia.

LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage of Hurricane Helene, NOW on Channel 2 Action News.

FOLLOW UPDATES BELOW

3:38 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for Clayton, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett and Henry County until 9:15pm Thursday.

Flash Flood Warning for Clayton, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett and Henry County until 9:15pm Thursday. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 26, 2024

3:15 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says 1/3 of Georgia is under a rare high risk for flooding Thursday through early Friday.

BREAKING: Hurricane #Helene has been upgraded to a major Cat. 3 Hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph. On top of the... Posted by Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich on Thursday, September 26, 2024

3:11 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson County until 9:15pm Thursday.

Flash Flood Warning for Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson County until 9:15pm Thursday. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 26, 2024

2:25 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says Helene is now a major hurricane.

Helene is now a major, category 3 hurricane. Local impacts will be felt tonight and early Friday. I'm tracking it live on Channel 2. Posted by Brad Nitz on Thursday, September 26, 2024

11:29 a.m.

Finish your preparations for strong winds and possible extended power outages by the end of the day. Wherever you are... Posted by Brad Nitz on Thursday, September 26, 2024

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group