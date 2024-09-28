USPS temporarily suspends some GA mail delivery, retail operations due to Hurricane Helene’s impacts

ATLANTA — The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended mail delivery and retail operations in the 304, 308 and 308 zip code areas.

USPS said the areas are temporarily suspended until further notice due to Hurricane Helene’s impacts.

Listed below are the following facilities temporarily suspended :

Adel Po 1009 S Hutchinson Ave Adel Ga 31620

Alapaha Po 22261 Main St Alapaha Ga 31622

Alma Po 523 W 12th St Alma Ga 31510

Argyle Po 6427 Main St Argyle Ga 31623

Baldwin 1090 Willingham Ave Baldwin Ga 30511

Barney Po 13841 Ga Highway 122 Barney Ga 31625

Blackshear Po 327 Main St Blackshear Ga 31516

Blackshear Sta 3297 Us Highway 84 Blackshear Ga 31516

Bristol Po 1983 Ga Highway 121 Bristol Ga 31518

Carnesville 9581 Lavonia Rd Carnesville Ga 30521

Cecil Po 51 Main St Cecil Ga 31627

Danielsville 44 General Daniel Ave S Danielsville Ga 30633

Douglas Po 600 Madison Ave S Douglas Ga 31533

Fargo Po 700 Us Highway 441 Fargo Ga 31631

Hahira Po 112 N Church St Hahira Ga 31632

Hoboken Po 4850 Main St E Hoboken Ga 31542

Hortense 4779 Ga-32 Hortense Ga 31543

Kingsland 310 S Grove Blvd Kingsland Ga 31548

Lakemont 17 Lakemont Industrial Dr Lakemont Ga 30552

Martin 3819 Historic Highway 17 Martin Ga 30557

Mershon Po 2547 Ga Highway 32 Mershon Ga 31551

Moultrie Po 215 N Main St Moultrie Ga 31768

Nahunta Po 10119 Main St N Nahunta Ga 31553

Nashville Po 301 S Bartow St Nashville Ga 31639

Norman Park Po 113 E Broad St Norman Park Ga 31771

Odum Po 219 S Church Odum Ga 31555

Offerman Po 7203 Us-84 Offerman Ga 31556

Patterson Po 6469 Us-84 Patterson Ga 31557

Pavo 2028 Harris St Pavo Ga 31778

Poulan Po 120 Broad St Sw Poulan Ga 31781

Quitman Po 410 E Screven St Quitman Ga 31643

Ray City Po 8122 Main St Ray City Ga 31645

Screven Po 117 W Jl Tyre St Screven Ga 31560

Tallulah Falls 235 Main St Tallulah Falls Ga 30573

Tunerville 1083 Thacker Rd Tunerville Ga 30580

Valdosta Po 3698 Inner Perimeter Rd Valdosta Ga 31602

Waresboro Po 4308 Albany Ave Waresboro Ga 31564

Washington 215 E Court St Washington Ga 30673

Waycross Po 601 Tebeau St Fl 1 Waycross Ga 31501

Waynesville Po 25380 Us-82 Waynesville Ga 31566

Welsey Chapel 2724 Wesley Chapel Rd Welsey Chapel Ga 30034

West Green Po 9978 Us-221 West Green Ga 31567

