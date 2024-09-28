USPS temporarily suspends some GA mail delivery, retail operations due to Hurricane Helene’s impacts

ATLANTA — The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended mail delivery and retail operations in the 304, 308 and 308 zip code areas.
USPS said the areas are temporarily suspended until further notice due to Hurricane Helene’s impacts.
Listed below are the following facilities temporarily suspended :
- Adel Po 1009 S Hutchinson Ave Adel Ga 31620
- Alapaha Po 22261 Main St Alapaha Ga 31622
- Alma Po 523 W 12th St Alma Ga 31510
- Argyle Po 6427 Main St Argyle Ga 31623
- Baldwin 1090 Willingham Ave Baldwin Ga 30511
- Barney Po 13841 Ga Highway 122 Barney Ga 31625
- Blackshear Po 327 Main St Blackshear Ga 31516
- Blackshear Sta 3297 Us Highway 84 Blackshear Ga 31516
- Bristol Po 1983 Ga Highway 121 Bristol Ga 31518
- Carnesville 9581 Lavonia Rd Carnesville Ga 30521
- Cecil Po 51 Main St Cecil Ga 31627
- Danielsville 44 General Daniel Ave S Danielsville Ga 30633
- Douglas Po 600 Madison Ave S Douglas Ga 31533
- Fargo Po 700 Us Highway 441 Fargo Ga 31631
- Hahira Po 112 N Church St Hahira Ga 31632
- Hoboken Po 4850 Main St E Hoboken Ga 31542
- Hortense 4779 Ga-32 Hortense Ga 31543
- Kingsland 310 S Grove Blvd Kingsland Ga 31548
- Lakemont 17 Lakemont Industrial Dr Lakemont Ga 30552
- Martin 3819 Historic Highway 17 Martin Ga 30557
- Mershon Po 2547 Ga Highway 32 Mershon Ga 31551
- Moultrie Po 215 N Main St Moultrie Ga 31768
- Nahunta Po 10119 Main St N Nahunta Ga 31553
- Nashville Po 301 S Bartow St Nashville Ga 31639
- Norman Park Po 113 E Broad St Norman Park Ga 31771
- Odum Po 219 S Church Odum Ga 31555
- Offerman Po 7203 Us-84 Offerman Ga 31556
- Patterson Po 6469 Us-84 Patterson Ga 31557
- Pavo 2028 Harris St Pavo Ga 31778
- Poulan Po 120 Broad St Sw Poulan Ga 31781
- Quitman Po 410 E Screven St Quitman Ga 31643
- Ray City Po 8122 Main St Ray City Ga 31645
- Screven Po 117 W Jl Tyre St Screven Ga 31560
- Tallulah Falls 235 Main St Tallulah Falls Ga 30573
- Tunerville 1083 Thacker Rd Tunerville Ga 30580
- Valdosta Po 3698 Inner Perimeter Rd Valdosta Ga 31602
- Waresboro Po 4308 Albany Ave Waresboro Ga 31564
- Washington 215 E Court St Washington Ga 30673
- Waycross Po 601 Tebeau St Fl 1 Waycross Ga 31501
- Waynesville Po 25380 Us-82 Waynesville Ga 31566
- Welsey Chapel 2724 Wesley Chapel Rd Welsey Chapel Ga 30034
- West Green Po 9978 Us-221 West Green Ga 31567
