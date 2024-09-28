‘I am deeply saddened:’ President Biden releases statement regarding Hurricane Helene

WASHINGTON, DC — In a newly released statement, President Joe Biden said he is deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

Pres. Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris will ‘remain focused on life-saving and life-sustaining response and recovery efforts.’

“I am being regularly briefed by my team on the ongoing response efforts, and my Administration is in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need,” Biden said.

According to The White House, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will travel throughout the southeast to assess the damage alongside other state and local officials.

While the recovery may be long, Pres. Biden said his administration will be ‘with you every step of the way.’

“We’re not going to walk away. We’re not going to give up. As we turn toward recovery efforts, we will make certain that no resource is spared to ensure that families, businesses, schools, hospitals, and entire communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding,” the president said.

Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden are praying for those who lost loved ones and those whose homes, businesses and communities were impacted by the hurricane.

