More than 440,000 Georgians power restored following Tropical Storm Helene

ATLANTA — Georgia Power has gotten almost half of a million customers power back on after Tropical Storm Helene.

The company’s first full day of restoration began Saturday.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, more than 1,000,000 people across the state were without power.

With Georgia Power’s new ‘smart grid’ technologies, over 440,000 customers’ power had been restored.

As of Saturday mid-morning, 540,000 customers remained impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The company said it’s also managing the potential for more power outages that could occur due to the saturated ground and weakened trees.

According to the outage map, more than 2.7 million customers have been served across Georgia.

Here are ways to stay safe after Tropical Storm Helene:

Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state.

Watch for downed wires.

Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present.

Avoid chain link fences.

Never attempt repairs to electric service connections.

