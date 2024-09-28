Tropical Storm Helene: U-Haul offers free month of storage for those in need

ATLANTA — After Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction, many victims were left picking up the pieces of the aftermath. U-Haul announced Friday they are helping those in need by offering 30 days of free storage at more than 430 locations.
Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday night along Florida’s Big Bend and quickly moved north across Georgia. It was downgraded to a Category 1 storm shortly after moving into Georgia and was downgraded again to a tropical storm at 5 a.m. Saturday. At least 44 people were killed during the hurricane.
As a result, U-Haul is offering one month of free self-storage or U-Box portable container usage to those in need of a dry and secure space to keep their belongings during the storm clean-up.
U-Haul facilities across the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virigina and Kentucky have joined locations in Florida, Georgia and Alabama to participate in the disaster relief effort.
There are now 437 U-Haul stores providing disaster relief, including 70 stores in Georgia.
The disaster relief program applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability at each store.
Below is a list of participating Georgia locations:
- U-Haul Co. of Atlanta North (13 Stores)
Contact number: 770- 926-1340; Participating store locations: Alpharetta, Buford, Canton, Cumming, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Norcross, Rome, Snellville, Woodstock
- U-Haul Co. of Atlanta West (12 Stores)
Contact number: 678- 608-4146; Participating store locations: Atlanta, Carrollton, Dallas, Douglasville, Kennesaw, Marietta, Smyrna
- U-Haul Co. of Central Georgia (10 Stores)
Contact number: 404- 332-3180; Participating store locations: Atlanta, Chamblee, College Park, Decatur, Forest Park
- U-Haul Co. of Georgia Northeast (11 Stores)
Contact number: 678-707-8383; Participating store locations: Athens, Buford, Clarkston, Conyers, Decatur, Oakwood, Snellville, Stone Mountain
- U-Haul Co. of Southern Georgia (11 Stores)
Contact number: 706-569-3372; Participating store locations: Albany, Brunswick, Columbus, Kathleen, Macon, Warner Robins
- U-Haul Co. of Western Georgia (13 Stores)
Contact number: 404- 767-0431; Participating store locations: College Park, Jonesboro, McDonough, Morrow, Newnan, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Stockbridge
Click here to learn more about participating stores in neighboring cities and states.
