18 arrested in southwest Georgia drug trafficking bust

GEORGIA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said almost 20 people were arrested after a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation in southwest Georgia.

Working with multiple police departments and sheriffs’ offices, the GBI said people were arrested in several counties for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the region.

Overall, the GBI said the investigation took roughly nine months and thousands of grams of narcotics were seized, including methamphetamine and marijuana.

While 18 people were arrested over the course of the investigation, including 10 on Tuesday alone, three people are still wanted in connection to the investigation.

Here’s who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and what charges they’re facing according to the GBI:

Austin Ray Johns, age 43, of Colquitt, Georgia, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Brandy Leigh Temples, age 45, of Donalsonville, Georgia, charged with use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and 3 counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Brittany Shanay Richardson, age 33, of Camilla, Georgia, charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine and Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Methamphetamine.

Craig Willingham, age 34, of Pelham, Georgia, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

James David Gowan, age 41, of Colquitt, Georgia, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute.

Michael Dupree, age 43, of Donalsonville, GA was charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony involving controlled substances.

Phillip Charles Scott, age 39, of Donalsonville, Georgia, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

Savannah Morgan Nelson, age 25, of Donalsonville, GA was charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

Stephen Wayne Gould, age 52, of Brinson, Georgia, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

Matthew Barrentine, of Pelham, GA, charged with Use of a Communications Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Methamphetamine. Barrentine is in custody at the Berrien County Jail.

Earlier in the months-long investigation, the following people were arrested:

Corena Austin, age 29, of Albany, Georgia, was charged with Possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with Intent to Distribute, Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances, and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and other illegal drugs.

Marquez Antron Marcus, age 37, of Baconton, Georgia, was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Mary Elizabeth Phillips, age 40, of Donalsonville, GA, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Roderick Brandon Haire, age 38, of Donalsonville, GA, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Jeffery Brian Richardson, age 40, of Pelham, GA, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, six counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, and Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

Marquez Antron Marcus, age 37, of Baconton, GA, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances, Tampering with Evidence, and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Timothy Dewayne Littlefield, age 45, of Donalsonville, GA, was charged with five counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Kervin Bernard Harrison, age 35, of Thomasville, Georgia, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Here’s who the GBI is still looking for, and what charges they face:

Kervin Bernard Harrison, age 35, of Thomasville, GA, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances, Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Jody Benton, age 49, of Ochlocknee, GA, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

David Lee Bentley, age 47, of Pelham, GA, charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

During the investigation, the GBI worked with the Albany Dougherty County Drug Unit (ADDU), the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the Camilla Police Department, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI said the investigation is still active and that so far they’ve seized about 778 grams of suspected meth and 9,000 grams of suspected marijuana.

Anyone with information about where Harrison, Benton or Bentley are is asked to call the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office at 229-420-1254.

