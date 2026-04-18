Pregnant mom of 2 shot, killed on I-75 in rush hour traffic

ATLANTA — The family of a woman shot and killed in rush hour traffic earlier this week wants to know what happened.

Her brother, Zeek Lenoir, said Bianca Huntley, 34, had two children and was pregnant with her third.

“Great mom,” said Lenoir. “She had a good heart, and she wanted to do right for the community.”

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Atlanta police found his sister’s white BMW stopped in traffic on Interstate 75 North near North Central Ave. around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

They found her shot inside the SUV. Investigators said she later died at the hospital.

“She was getting off work,” said Lenoir.

He told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that his sister was climbing the ranks at the shipping giant, DHL, in McDonough.

“She was very good at what she did,” said Lenoir.

He said detectives are using traffic cameras and phone locations to find out if this was a deadly case of road rage or a targeted attack.

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“We just have to wait around and see and pray that they bring the family justice,” said Lenoir.

He said in all that traffic, someone had to see something, and he is urging them to call police to stop it from happening to someone else.

“I know we have these ethics and street codes that we go by, but we got to protect our women and children at all costs,” said Lenoir.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward through Crime Stoppers. They ask that anyone who may know something call 404-577-8477.

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