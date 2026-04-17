Ex-husband of ‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ co-host indicted under RICO Act faces additional charges

ATLANTA — A man accused of defrauding dozens of people and marrying a co-host of “Steve Harvey Morning Show” to gain access to victims faces additional charges.

Attorneys appeared in Fulton County Superior Court for a status hearing for Earnest Williams on Thursday.

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Williams was indicted on dozens of fraud-related charges in May 2024 and reindicted on rape and sexual battery charges in Jan. 2026. During Thursday’s hearing, attorneys discussed combining the new indictment to the hold indictments.

An attorney for Williams says he needs time to review all the charges. A trial date has not been set at this time.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln has been following the case against Williams since a grand jury indicted him under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.

The 39-count indictment claims Williams fraudulently married popular radio personality Shirley Strawberry, a co-host on the renowned “Steve Harvey Morning Show,” to gain access to his victims.

“He’s been conning people since 2009 to 2022,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis previously told Lincoln.

“He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people, in United States currency, vehicles, and really just talking advantage of people,” Willis said.

Documents suggest Williams scammed at least 25 victims out of more than $750,000. They also claim he knowingly went into the fraudulent marriage with Strawberry.

“We believe she met a man, fell in love and married him and the truth is at the time he was already married to someone else,” said Willis.

A grand jury also indicted Williams’ co-defendant Ericka King, who pleaded guilty to her charges in 2024.

King admits she was wrong, but says she was a victim and claims she was pressured and manipulated by Williams.

“Do you feel like you’re a victim in all of this?” Lincoln asked.

“I do. I had things taken from me, I just didn’t file charges,” King responded.

King is set to testify against Williams in his RICO trial. No future court dates have been set as of Thursday.

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