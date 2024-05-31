Man allegedly got into fraudulent marriage with radio personality to scam people for financial gain

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office says Earnest Williams was anything but earnest when he allegedly took advantage of multiple victims for financial benefit.

“He’s been conning people since 2009 to 2022,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

DA Willis spoke exclusively with Channel 2 Action News about the Grand Jury’s decision to indict Williams under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.

“He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people, in United States currency, vehicles, and really just talking advantage of people,” Willis said.

The 39-count indictment claims Earnest fraudulently married popular radio personality Shirley Strawberry. Strawberry is a co-host on the renowned Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“To create this impression of some level of success and used that to scam other people,” said Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten.

Documents claim he knowingly went into the fraudulent marriage.

“We believe she met a man, fell in love and married him and the truth is at the time he was already married to someone else,” said Willis.

Attorneys allege Williams used the marriage between Strawberry to gain access to victims. And over the course of 12 years, documents suggest Williams scammed at least 25 victims out of more than $750,000.

On allegations, he allegedly stole personal vehicles, motorcycles, coach buses, and other various properties by issuing back checks or simply not returning the items.

“He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people,” Wooten said.

His coconspirator, Erica King, is also listed in the indictment on allegations she falsely represented Williams in court hearings, pretending to be an attorney.

“Earnest Williams often created this impression of a close relationship or a romantic relationship with many of these victims, used those relationships to take money, vehicles, vehicle trailers, RV’s and other property from them,” Wooten said.

The district attorney says the majority of the victims are women.

The district attorney’s office believes there are more victims out there.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the public defenders representing Williams, but they declined to comment on pending litigation.

The Fulton County DA is requesting individuals who feel they’re were victims of Williams to email the district attorney’s office at; FCDA.FraudTips@fultoncountyga.gov.

