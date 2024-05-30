Rome man accidentally runs over something strange. What made him call 911

ROME, Ga. — A Floyd County homeowner was working in his yard earlier this week when he made a shocking discovery.

On Tuesday around 4 p.m., Rome officers were called to a home on Garden Lakes Boulevard regarding lost property.

When officers arrived, they met a man who said he found a gun after he accidentally ran over it with the lawn mower.

The gun, a Smith and Wesson, was in several pieces due to it being run over.

Rome police said they searched to see if the gun was stolen but there wasn’t a match.

