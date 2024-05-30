Atlanta teen accused of altering, depositing checks into several bank accounts in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to an identity theft case.

On January 2, police in Auburn said they received a report regarding fraudulent checks.

Officers met with a victim who reported several checks were mailed to the intended recipients from a location in Auburn in December 2023.

While in transit, authorities said the checks were stolen, altered and deposited into multiple bank accounts outside the Auburn Police Department jurisdiction.

Police identified Miranda Lauren Masone, 19, of Atlanta as a suspect.

She was found by College Park police and was arrested. She’s charged with identity theft and theft of property.

Masone waived extradition and was taken to the Auburn Police Department on Sunday. She was later booked into the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond.

©2024 Cox Media Group