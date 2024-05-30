Man drowns on Lake Lanier after seat becomes unbolted from boat in freak accident

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man fishing with his wife on Lake Lanier fell out of his boat and drowned after a his seat became unbolted from the floor, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Matthew Mayo, 74, was fishing at Lanier Point Wednesday afternoon when he fell from a bass boat into the water and didn’t resurface.

Game Wardens used a boat mounted with SONAR and found Mayo’s body in six feet of water. Hall County Fire Rescue used a remote vehicle to recover his body.

