Church’s Chicken in Georgia that refused to serve veteran with service dog agrees to pay fine

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Church’s Chicken franchisee that owns a restaurant in Warner Robins agreed to pay a fine and perform other correctives after a worker denied service to a veteran who brought in a service dog.

The worker’s decision violated federal law.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced on April 17 the resolution of the Americans with Disabilities Act violation with QSR, the owner of the restaurant.

The investigation into the restaurant began when a veteran filed a complaint, saying he was refused service at the Watson Boulevard Church’s Chicken location unless his service animal was taken from the restaurant dining room.

As part of the resolution, QSR has agreed to pay a $2,000 civil penalty as well as develop correctives to prevent ADA violations in the future, including developing a service animal policy and providing training to employees and managers on the policy.

Federal law requires public places to allow the use of a service animal by people with disabilities.

“Ensuring access for individuals with disabilities, including permitting service dogs, is required by the ADA. Our office is dedicated to protecting these rights and ensuring proper accommodation for all,” said U.S. Attorney Will Keyes. “We appreciate the cooperation by the owners of this Church’s Chicken franchise in Warner Robins in resolving this matter and demonstrating their commitment to customer accessibility.”

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