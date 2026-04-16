4 people shot at Kroger in middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four people were shot when a gun went off inside a grocery store on Wednesday night.

City of Warner Robins spokesperson Mandy Stella confirmed that customer at the Kroger on Hwy. 96 had a gun in their pocket.

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When they went to pull something else out of the same pocket, the gun went off.

The bullet is said to have hit the floor and broken apart, hitting four adults.

Initially, four people were said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One of those four was taken to Emory Hospital Warner Robins.

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Later, police say one of the injured victims had a more serious injury and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery. There is no word on that victim’s condition.

Police have not commented on whether anyone will be charged.

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