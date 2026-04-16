Woman shot, killed in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Fulton on Thursday morning.

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South Fulton police were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Cascade Road, where they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her age and identity have not yet been released.

Investigators are working to piece together what led up to the shooting. Authorities say officers are interviewing people in the area and collecting evidence.

No arrests have been made at this time and the SFPD has not released any information about a possible suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene. We’ll have the latest beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

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