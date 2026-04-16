Fulton marshals evict woman from home, find over 330 pounds of pot in moving boxes

An eviction notice turned into a large marijuana bust for the Fulton County Marshal’s Office. Now, one woman is in custody and three other suspects are wanted.

Fulton County marshals went to evict Carlecia Arnold from a home on Cantbury Way on Tuesday morning.

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As they were serving the eviction papers, investigators found 11 Home Depot moving boxes that had suspected marijuana in them. The marshals collected the drugs and said they weighed over 334 pounds.

Three men who were inside the home left before the marshals found the drugs. Their identities haven’t been released.

Arnold was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday. Court records show she was not granted bond.

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