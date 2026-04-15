63-year-old Georgia school bus driver accused of driving impaired

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school bus driver is behind bars after deputies say he was caught driving erratically early Wednesday morning.

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According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report just before 7 a.m. of a school bus swerving in the area of Shi Road and Maynards Mill Road.

A deputy located the bus and noticed it failing to maintain its lane before initiating a traffic stop.

When the deputy made contact with the driver, he noticed signs of possible impairment.

The driver, identified as James Haggins, 63, of Conyers, denied using drugs or alcohol.

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Authorities say Haggins refused to perform field sobriety tests but agreed to provide a blood sample for further testing.

Haggens was arrested and is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

Officials confirmed there were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.

The Monroe County School System is conducting its own investigation.

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