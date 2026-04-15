Officials identify 2nd victim killed outside restaurant in DeKalb shooting spree

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified a second person killed in a shooting spree that stretched across DeKalb County earlier this week.

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The medical examiner identified the second victim as Prianna Weathers,31.

The shooting took place on Monday around 1 a.m. outside a Checkers restaurant on Wesley Chapel Road.

Police said Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, first shot Weathers, then an hour later, a man was shot outside a Kroger in a Brookhaven shopping plaza. He survived but was listed in critical condition.

Police said Abel shot and stabbed Lauren Bullis, 40, about four hours later.

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According to officials, Bullis was killed while walking her dog on Battle Forrest Drive.

Neighbors planned a prayer walk Tuesday night in Bullis’ honor. However, neighbors told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that the violence has shaken the peace and safety they once felt.

Abel faces at least six charges, including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a gun as a convicted felon.

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