DUI driver causes head-on crash, sends 3 to hospital, Cobb police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is facing DUI charges after a crash that left two people seriously injured in Cobb County late Tuesday night.

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Cobb County police say the crash happened Tuesday around 10:43 p.m. at the intersection of Cumberland Parkway and Mt. Wilkinson Parkway.

Investigators say the driver, identified as Brittany Jacks, 31, of Atlanta, was traveling southbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax on Cumberland Parkway and tried to make a left turn onto Mt. Wilkinson Parkway. While turning, police say Jacks entered the path of a 2001 Mercedes E320, causing a collision.

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A 35-year-old Atlanta man, who was a passenger in the Chevrolet and a 21-year-old Smyrna woman in the Mercedes were both seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old Atlanta woman who was in the Mercedes suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. An 18-year-old driver in the Mercedes had minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene.

Police say Jacks was arrested and is now facing charges including DUI, serious injury by vehicle, and failure to yield.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

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