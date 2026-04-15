World’s busiest airport rankings are out. Did Atlanta keep its title?

ATLANTA — The world’s busiest airport rankings are out and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport still leads the pack.

The Airports Council International released preliminary figures for passenger traffic in 2025. Atlanta’s airport saw 106.3 million passengers last year to keep its crown. The numbers are down 1.6% from 2024 and 3.8% from 2019.

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Dubai International Airport held onto the No. 2 spot for the third year in a row. It remains the busiest in the world for international passengers. Haneda Airport in Japan, Dallas-Fort Worth and Shanghai Pudong round out the top five.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has held the title as “World’s Busiest Airport” for 27 of the last 28 years for Airports Council International. The airport slipped out of the No. 1 spot in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Airports Council International says the final numbers will be out in July.

TOP 10 AIRPORTS BY PASSENGERS*

Atlanta (ATL), 106.3 million passengers Dubai (DXB), 95.2 million passengers Tokyo (HND), 91.7 million passengers Dallas-Fort Worth (DWF), 85.7 million passengers Shanghai (PVG), 85 million passengers Chicago O’Hare (ORD), 84.8 million passengers London Heathrow (LHR), 84.5 million passengers Istanbul (IST), 84.4 million passengers Guangzhou, China (CAN), 83.6 million passengers Denver, 82.4 million passengers

* total passengers enplaned and deplaned, passengers in transit counted once

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