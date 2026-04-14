T.I.’s son arrested in traffic stop, wears Pokémon onesie in jail photo

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — King Harris, a rapper and the son of Atlanta rapper T.I., faces multiple charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Gwinnett County.

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Jail records show Harris was arrested and booked Sunday on a felony drug possession charge, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement and speeding and seatbelt violations.

In his mugshot, Harris appears to be wearing a Pikachu onesie. He posted a video response to his arrest on Instagram.

"living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo then come back to ATL and team rocket catch me wit a master ball and throw me n jail all night," Harris wrote in the post.

Officers booked Harris into the jail around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. He posted bail five hours later.

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