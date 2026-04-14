Hall County sheriff suspended after DUI arrest asks judge for permission to drive again

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch and his attorneys appeared in court on Monday to ask a judge for permission to drive his personal vehicle again.

Couch is currently suspended from his office after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in February.

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On Monday, an Athens-Clarke County judge agreed to let Couch drive a personal vehicle with the use of a breathalyzer device. He will not be allowed to drive county or state-owned vehicles.

The judge also ordered the sheriff to submit an alcohol treatment aftercare plan.

Attorney Blake Poole, who represents Couch, issued the following statement to Channel 2 Action News on Monday.

“We are pleased that the Judge agreed with our proposal this morning. As part of our proposal, Sheriff Couch had already initiated use of the Remote Breath device prior to this morning’s hearing — a voluntary step he took to demonstrate his continued sobriety and his unwavering commitment to public safety. The Court’s order reflects that commitment. The Sheriff looks forward to resuming his full responsibilities to the citizens of Hall County."

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