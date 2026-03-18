Interim sheriff appointed in Hall County following suspension of Sheriff Gerald Couch

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has sworn in an interim sheriff.

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered on Tuesday that Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch suspended for 60 days following a February arrest for driving under the influence.

On Wednesday, Hall County Chief Superior Court Judge Jason Deal appointed Major Chris Matthews to serve as Interim Sheriff during the suspension period.

Deal administered the oath of office to Matthews at 9 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

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Prior to his appointment as interim sheriff, Matthews served as the Major of the Administrative Bureau and is the longest-serving sworn office in the agency, having been a member of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office since 1984.

The sheriff’s office said its command staff fully support the appointment of Matthews as interim sheriff and will work closely with him as the agency continues normal operations.

Before Matthews’ appointment, Chief Deputy Kevin Head was in command of the sheriff’s office following Couch’s arrest. Head wasn’t named interim sheriff because he doesn’t live in Hall County.

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