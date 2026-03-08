Hall County Sheriff’s Office addresses sheriff’s DUI arrest

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Chief Deputy Kevin Head of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office released a statement addressing community concerns in the wake of the sheriff’s arrest for a DUI over a week ago.

Since the sheriff’s arrest, Chief Deputy Kevin Head is in command of the sheriff’s office.

Head reassured the public he “will continue to ensure there is no disruption to law enforcement services or public safety operations.”

Sheriff Gerald Couch was arrested Feb. 27 in front of his house on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container. The sheriff had been driving a county vehicle when he was arrested, according to reports.

Here is the statement from Head’s office:

We understand that the citizens of Hall County may have concerns regarding the operation of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office following last Friday’s arrest of Sheriff Gerald Couch. Please be assured that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues to operate normally and remains fully committed to serving our community. While the agency operates under the direction of the Sheriff, if he is absent or unable to perform his duties, command of the office automatically falls to the Chief Deputy. As Chief Deputy, I am currently in command of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. In my established role, I already oversee the day-to-day operations of the agency, and I will continue to ensure there is no disruption to law enforcement services or public safety operations. Because the position of Sheriff is a constitutionally established elected office under Georgia law, any decision regarding suspension from office falls under the authority of the Governor. The Governor has been notified of Sheriff Couch’s arrest, and the Sheriff’s Office will fully cooperate with any review or action initiated by the Governor’s Office. We will not comment on matters related to Sheriff Couch’s personal life, including his health. Any questions regarding those matters should be directed to him. Finally, I want to emphasize that other than those personnel required to carry out their professional duties in this past Friday’s incident, the majority of our deputies, detention officers and civilian staff of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office had no involvement in this incident. These men and women continue to report to work each day dedicated to protecting the citizens of Hall County. I respectfully ask that they be treated with the same professionalism and respect they show the community and that the actions of one individual not diminish the integrity and commitment of the entire agency. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office remains focused on its mission to serve and protect the people of Hall County. — The Office of Chief Deputy Kevin Head

An attorney for the sheriff said they don’t intend to “try the case in the press, nor will we litigate facts outside of the courtroom. Sheriff Couch intends to continue to cooperate with the appropriate authorities and is confident that a fair and thorough review of the evidence will bring clarity to the situation.”

In the wake of his arrest, Couch is being investigated by a committee appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

