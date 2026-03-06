Sheriff charged with DUI: Governor opens investigation

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed a committee to investigate Hall County’s sheriff following his arrest on a DUI charge.

Sheriff Gerald Couch was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container of alcohol Feb. 27.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued the executive order Friday, following the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association’s request to appoint a committee.

Attorney General Christopher Carr, Sheriff Donnie Harrison of Greene County, and Sheriff Jeremy Kelley of Glasscock County were appointed to investigate.

The committee is ordered to submit a report to the governor within 30 days.

Also Friday, Chief Deputy Kevin Head of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office assured residents that operations would continue as normal.

“As Chief Deputy, I am currently in command of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. In my established role, I already oversee the day-to-day operations of the agency, and I will continue to ensure there is no disruption to law enforcement services or public safety operations,” he said.

He said the office would not comment on matters of Couch’s personal life or health.

Head added that, other than the staff who were required to carry out their duties in connection with Couch’s arrest, no other deputies, detention staff or civilian employees were involved.

“I respectfully ask that they be treated with the same professionalism and respect they show the community and that the actions of one individual not diminish the integrity and commitment of the entire agency,” he said.

State troopers say the Hall County sheriff was driving his county SUV with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Some people told Channel 2’s Tom Jones on Thursday they felt the sheriff has to go after these allegations. Others say it’s not that simple.

“If we had somebody that has a drinking problem, maybe we should get them help,” Matt Nash said.

Chasity Forrester believes the sheriff should face stiffer punishment.

“Should he keep his job? Probably not. I mean being in that position,” Forrester said.

According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report Channel 2 obtained, a Hall County chief deputy and a captain were on the way to the sheriff’s home the morning of Feb. 27 around 10:30 to pick up his county vehicle because of his alcohol issues.

They say they noticed a black Tahoe all over the roadway as the SUV turned off Dawsonville Highway.

Forrester says that was dangerous.

“People out and about. There’s kids, their family. That’s just not good for anybody to be drinking and driving, especially a public official,” Forrester said.

When the SUV got to Couch’s home, the deputies say Couch got out and they could smell alcohol on him.

They called GSP.

A GSP trooper says Couch said he had been drinking Four Loko alcoholic beverage since 6 that morning. It was 11 when the trooper spoke with him in his driveway.

The trooper says he found two open 24-ounce Bahama Mama alcoholic beverages in his county car. The incident report says Couch had a .212 blood alcohol level.

“Completely not the right thing,” Nash said.

Jones wanted to get the sheriff’s side to these allegations. So, he went to his home and rang the doorbell.

Couch answered. He was very polite but said he didn’t care to comment and asked Jones to reach out to his attorney.

Forrester says the allegations are a poor reflection on the county.

“It’s not a good look for Hall County. It’s not a good look for anybody. I mean that’s not a good look,” she said.

The sheriff’s attorney, Blake A. Poole, released this statement:

“Because this matter is ongoing, we will not try the case in the press, nor will we litigate facts outside of the courtroom. Sheriff Couch intends to continue to cooperate with the appropriate authorities and is confident that a fair and thorough review of the evidence will bring clarity to the situation.

“Sheriff Couch has dedicated more than 40 years of his life to serving this community in law enforcement. Throughout his career, he has upheld the law, protected the public, and led with integrity. That decades-long record of service deserves to be considered alongside any present allegations.

“We respectfully urge the community to allow the investigation and court process to proceed without rushing to judgment. Our system of justice depends upon fairness, due process, and the presumption of innocence for all of our citizens, and the Sheriff is no exception. Out of respect for the integrity of the ongoing proceedings, we have no further comment at this time.”

