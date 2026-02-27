Hall County sheriff arrested on DUI charges

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff of Hall County has been arrested in Hall County on DUI charges, according to Hall County jail records.

Gerald Jay Couch, 63, was arrested Feb. 27 for charges of DUI/alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane and open container.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy operating an unmarked vehicle with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe on Green Hill Road failing to maintain the lane at 10:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The deputy said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol during the traffic stop. The driver exhibited signs of impairment, officials said.

The deputy asked for the Georgia State Patrol’s help as the driver was the sheriff.

The state patrol arrested the sheriff, who was released on $1,560 bond at about 6 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office impounded the SUV that the sheriff was driving, which was his county-issued vehicle.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group