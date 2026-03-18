Governor suspends Hall County Sheriff following DUI arrest

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon suspending Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch from duty.

According to the order, Couch is suspended from his duties as sheriff for 60 days, effective immediately.

The suspension comes following an investigation by a committee of two sheriffs and the Georgia Attorney General into the sheriff’s conduct, prompted by his arrest for driving under the influence in late February.

The investigative committee was formed per state statutory requirements to recommend potential disciplinary actions after the arrest.

Kemp’s executive order said the 60-day suspension was at the recommendation of the committee.

As Channel 2 Action News reported, Chief Deputy Kevin Head has been in command of the sheriff’s office following Couch’s arrest.

Couch was arrested on the morning of Feb. 27 at his home on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container violations while he drove a county vehicle, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

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