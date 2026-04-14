What was that bright streak in the sky this morning? It wasn’t a comet or meteor

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Did you see a bright streak across the sky this morning?

It wasn’t a comet or meteor. The latest Starlink launch was visible in parts of north Georgia.

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Space X launched its 1,000th Starlink into low Earth orbit around 5:30 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. But people up and down the East Coast could see what’s called a “jellyfish” effect from the launch.

Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a “jellyfish cloud,” or noctilucent cloud, is visible when rockets launch just before sunrise and as they get up higher in the atmosphere they enter the sunlight. That light illuminates it. Noctilucent clouds are thin cirrus-like clouds made up of ice crystals.

Several Channel 2 Action News viewers in the Pendergrass and Braselton area sent us photos and videos of their sky views. WSOC-TV, our sister station in Charlotte, also received reports across North Carolina.

Have any photos or videos of the Starlink launch? Email us at newstip@wsbtv.com

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