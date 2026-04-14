Georgia man’s ‘American Idol’ dream comes to an end

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Monday night was the end of the line for a Georgia singer on “American Idol.”

LaGrange artist Philmon Lee, 26, was knocked out of the competition as they dropped from the Top 11 to single digits with the Top 9.

During Monday night’s episode on Channel 2, the finalists performed songs by artists in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

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Lee performed “Hot Blooded” by Foreigner, which the judges praised him for.

But former winner, judge Carrie Underwood told Lee that he needed to bring a little bit more swagger to the stage if he survived the night.

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Before he left for Los Angeles to film the live shows, Lee sat down with Channel 2’s Karyn Greer. He credits his father for encouraging his dreams and teaching him to never give up.

“My dad introduced me to a lot of different genres of music. Motown was one of them. Grew up on soul music, rock and roll. I think just listening to all those genres of music by myself in the sun room just kind of shaped me into the voice and kind of where I’m at now,” he said.

“American Idol” airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

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