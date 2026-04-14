This small Georgia town is being called one of the South’s best

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia town is being called one of the best small towns in the South, according to USA Today.

In their most recent Reader’s Choice Awards, Thomasville, Georgia ranked as the fifth best small town in the South.

"Located in South Georgia near the Georgia-Florida state line, downtown Thomasville overflows with specialty shops and local cuisine,“ they wrote. ”Those who want to dig deeper into the town’s history can take the self-guided walking and driving tour to see the many historic homes and buildings and learn about the people who lived there."

The rest of the top five included: Starkville, Mississippi in the top spot, followed by Inverness, Florida, Lewisburg, West Virginia and West Monroe, Louisiana.

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Not only that, Thomasville was ranked as having the second-best small town food scene in the country.

USA Today said that Thomasville features historic buildings as restaurants and modern bistros, giving it a “diverse culinary scene...with a vast range of dining delights.”

Only Lewisburg, West Virginia beat out Thomasville for its food scene.

You can see the full list for both here.

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