Gwinnett middle schooler in custody after weapons detectors find gun in backpack

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A middle school student is now in custody after a gun was found in their backpack.

The gun was detected by the school’s weapons detectors as they tried to enter the school, the district said.

The student was arrested, and the weapon was confiscated, Gwinnett schools said.

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“The situation was addressed promptly and appropriately at the entrance, and our School Resource Officers responded immediately. At no time were students or staff in danger, and students inside the school were never aware that an incident had occurred,” the school’s principal said in a letter home to parents. “While it is deeply concerning anytime a weapon is involved, I want to be very clear that our safety systems functioned as intended and our school remained secure throughout.”

The district is asking parents to please monitor what their kids put in their backpacks each day as a preventative measure to help prevent incidents like this in the future.

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