Attorney says man accused of county-wide shooting spree isn’t dangerous

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The attorney defending the man accused of killing two people and hospitalizing another in a county-wide crime spree asked a judge to grant him bond on Wednesday.

Jamie Schickler is the public defender representing Olaolukitan Adon Abel. She wrote in her request for bond that he poses no risk of fleeing and no danger to people or property.

His bond hearing is scheduled for April 27.

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Neighbors of those killed said releasing him from jail before the trial would be risky.

“It makes you angry,” neighbor Pletto Jones told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Police found Abel in Troup County on Monday. That morning, investigators said he shot Prianna Weathers on Wesley Chapel Rd. in Dekalb County.

They said he continued to travel more than 15 miles to Brookhaven where shot a man sleeping outside a Kroger.

Then, police said he traveled to Battle Forest Dr. where he stabbed and shot Lauren Bullis as she walked her dog.

“It’s mind-boggling to hear something like that and to know that it’s so close to home,” said Jones.

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Bullis worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. DHS said she served multiple roles in the Office of Audits, Office of Innovation and Office of Inspector General.

“Lauren approached her work with integrity, thoughtfulness, and a commitment to excellence that strengthened our organization and the communities we serve,” he coworkers wrote. “Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lauren was a bright spot for so many of the DHS community. She brought warmth, kindness, and a genuine sense of care to her colleagues each day.”

“These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Police have not released the name of the survivor shot outside Kroger. Investigators said Wednesday he is still in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

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