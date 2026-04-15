Shooting spree victim in metro Atlanta identified as DHS investigator

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that one of the alleged victims of shooting spree suspect Olaolukitan Adon Abel was a DHS investigator.

Abel is accused of multiple charges, including the murder of Lauren Bullis on April 13. According to DHS, Abel, 26, was originally from the United Kingdom and became a naturalized citizen in 2022.

Channel 2 Action News reported when police announced Abel was linked to multiple violent acts in the metro Atlanta area, including several shootings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DHS said in addition to recent actions, Abel was previously convicted for sexual battery, battery on a police officer, obstruction of justice, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Abel is also accused of shooting a homeless man multiple times outside of a Brookhaven Kroger and firing a gun outside of a Checkers, killing a second woman, Prianna Weathers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bullis worked as an auditor in the DHS Office of Inspector General, officials said.

"Since President Trump took office, USCIS has implemented measures to ensure individuals with criminal histories and who otherwise lack good moral character do not attain citizenship,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement, in part. “He has also been arrested for the murder of an unidentified woman whom he reportedly shot outside a Checkers, before randomly shooting a homeless man multiple times outside a Kroger in Brookhaven. These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims.”

In December, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services created a new vetting center to enhance screening of immigration applications, focused on identifying threats.

DHS said USCIS has also restarted its practice of conducting neighborhood investigations of potential new citizens to “verify aliens’ eligibility for naturalization by reviewing their residency, moral character, loyalty to the U.S. Constitution and commitment to the nation’s well-being.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group