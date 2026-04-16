Apartment fire causes extensive damage in Cobb

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Chopper 2 is at the scene of an apartment fire in Cobb County.

A Channel 2 reporter is also on the way. Watch Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 for more on this developing story.

Emergency responders are working on extinguishing what remains of an apartment building on Woodsong Way at the Concord Crossing Apartments.

The roof appears to be completely destroyed.

Another fire at the same apartment complex killed three people, including two children, and injured others in February. Cobb County firefighters rescued more than a dozen people from the burning building.

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