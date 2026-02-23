2 children, 1 adult dead after apartment fire; another child, adult critically injured

At least three people are dead and several others have been hospitalized after an apartment fire in Cobb County.

Officials confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that two of the victims who died are children. Another child and adult remain in critical condition.

The fire happened at a building on Woodsong Way in the Concord Crossing Apartments complex overnight. Channel 2’s Darryn Moore reported live from the scene as crews put out the last hotspots on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Cobb County firefighters had to rescue more than a dozen people from a burning apartment building.

At least six people were trapped inside one of the units and others were rescued from a second floor balcony. Firefighters later confirmed that at least three victims died.

Their names and exact ages have not been released.

