Body of missing 72-year-old Navy veteran found in Georgia

HINESVILLE, Ga. — The search for a missing 72-year-old Navy veteran came to a tragic end after deputies found her body in Georgia.

Margaret Hanley disappeared from her home in Jacksonville earlier this month. Her 2001 silver Toyota RAV4 was pinged in multiple locations, most recently in Hinesville, Georgia.

On Sunday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it found Hanley’s car in Hinesville and her body next to it.

Channel 2’s sister station Action News Jax spoke with Hanley’s family after they reported her missing.

“She did 23 years in the Navy,” her son, Jomo Thompson said “She’s been living at home by herself. She’s a pretty independent woman and just a great all-around mom.”

Thompson said he and his family were worried that Hanley was a victim of a scam. He found too many “unusual” transactions with his mother’s bank account.

The family says they don’t know if Hanley left her home because of the suspected scam or if something else happened.

Investigators have not confirmed Hanley’s cause of death.

Anyone with information about Hanley’s final movements is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

