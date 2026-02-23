Large gathering at The Battery spurs neighbors’ concerns about safety

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Locals are coming forward after a large gathering at The Battery Saturday night drew a law enforcement response.

People who live at The Battery Atlanta told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter they saw groups of teens running through property, fighting and at one point crossing an intersection in front of moving vehicles.

Videos of the chaos were captured by many living at an apartment building.

Cobb County Police saying the night began with the circulation of a social media post promoting a gathering at The Battery.

Officials confirm that police dealt with “multiple unruly subjects.”

Residents say they say the crowd was filled with young children and that they saw many of them being arrested.

“The scariest thing that I saw was the amount of people of masks coming here. It’s just a recipe for disaster. You don’t know what they look like. You don’t know what their intention is coming here. And I’m just like, the chaos, it could turn very ugly,” Yasmine Washington said.

As far as how many arrests were made and the details surrounding those arrests, Cobb County PD said the reports were still in progress.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group