Former Falcons wide receiver dies at 25

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver died Saturday night at the age of 25.

Rondale Moore, who played for the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, was found dead in his hometown in Indiana, according to members of law enforcement.

Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin confirmed Moore’s death to the Associated Press on Saturday night.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said he was found in the garage of a property in the city of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death remains under investigation.

Before joining the Falcons and trading to the Vikings, Moore played for the Arizona Cardinals and Purdue University.

Tomlin told the Associated Press that Moore’s autopsy would be performed on Sunday.

Following news of his death, former coaches, past and present teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, and the NFL shared statements of grief, offering condolences to his family.

The NFL is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Rondale Moore.



Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/qFVwMxRiSM — NFL (@NFL) February 22, 2026

We are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of Rondale Moore's sudden passing.



Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family and friends during this devastating time. pic.twitter.com/Qi7CY0GGng — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 22, 2026

The Purdue Football family is deeply saddened by the news of Rondale Moore’s tragic passing. An All-American with an infectious smile, Rondale was a joy on and off the field. Someone who left this world too soon, Rondale will be remembered as a legendary Boilermaker.



Our… pic.twitter.com/ONh5YI1aTR — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 22, 2026

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

