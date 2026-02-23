Secret Service kills armed man who entered secure location at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An armed man was shot and killed after entering a secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The Secret Service, FBI and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing on the incident at 9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago during the incident. No agents or officers were injured.

FBI said investigators identified him as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina. His family had recently reported him missing, authorities said.

U.S. Secret Service information officer Anthony Guglielmi posted a statement saying the man’s motive was not known.

The North Carolina man had been reported missing by his family a few days ago, and investigators believe he headed south and picked up the shotgun along the way.

Martin entered the property through the north gate as another vehicle was leaving. Two Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy confronted him, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

“He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with him. At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Bradshaw said at a brief press conference.

Law enforcement “fired their weapons to neutralize the threat,” he said.

On February 22, around 1:30 a.m., a male in his early 20s was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) following an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago. The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased. The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. U.S. Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter. No U.S. Secret Service Personnel or PBSO personnel were injured. There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident. The incident, including the individual’s background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. In accordance with agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. — Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for U.S. Secret Service

