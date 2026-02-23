TSA PreCheck operating, Global Entry program status suspended during partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security changed course after initially suspending the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs as a partial government shutdown continues.

The programs are designed to help speed registered travelers through security lines.

On Sunday afternoon, TSA announced PreCheck was operating, despite the earlier statements about the program’s suspension due to the partial government shutdown.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials said they were aware of the federal decision to temporarily suspend participation in the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry programs but that it had remained open on Sunday morning.

“International travelers who normally use Global Entry should plan to allow additional time for standard U.S. Customs processing,” Hartsfield-Jackson officials said in a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News. “We are working closely with the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to monitor any additional updates.”

The partial government shutdown began Feb. 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Global Entry is suspended for the duration of the shutdown, Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers reports.

"As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly," the agency said.

Democrats have been demanding changes to immigration operations that are core to President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign.

Democrats on the House Committee on Homeland Security criticized the decision about airport security.

Airlines for America, a trade group which represents major carriers, said that “it’s past time for Congress to get to the table and get a deal done.”

The organization added that it was “deeply concerned” members of the public will be caught in the middle and effectively be a “political football.”

It also criticized the sudden announcement as well, saying it was “issued with extremely short notice to travelers, giving them little time to plan accordingly.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

