Fate of legendary Athens restaurant is now known

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens restaurant known for its food and famous for its influence on pop culture is closing, and it’s already been purchased.

Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods, with an “Automatic for the People” sign that inspired R.E.M., is closing.

Its owner, Dexter Weaver, announced on social media that Thursday, Feb. 28, will be the restaurant’s last day.

As Channel 2 Action News reported in November, he is closing his restaurant because he is retiring after four decades in business

But the location already has a new owner.

The restaurant was purchased by the owner of Baddie’s Burger House, Joe Nedza, he announced on Baddies Burgers social media.

Weaver D’s “was either going to get torn down for a parking lot/student housing, or we were gonna buy it and put a restaurant in to keep the soul of the place alive,” the social media post said.

Weaver also is the new owner’s next-door neighbor.

Baddie’s Burger House has three locations currently, including two in Athens, with one opening soon in Gainesville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group