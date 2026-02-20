Dirt bike rider performing wheelies dies after veering into traffic, DKPD says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a dirt bike crash that led to a collision with a work truck Thursday morning, according to DeKalb County police.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where DeKalb County officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to the area of Glenwood Road and Janet Lane regarding a vehicle crash involving a dirt bike.
Police said the rider, identified as Demario Cotton, was driving a stolen dirt bike on the sidewalk and performing a wheelie when he lost control.
DKPD said after placing the front wheel back onto the ground. Cotton lost control of the bike, which then veered into traffic.
According to police, the dirt bike entered the roadway and was hit by a work truck traveling in the area.
Cotton was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
