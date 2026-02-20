South Georgia officer killed during traffic stop on I-75

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer was killed in the line of duty early Thursday morning after his patrol vehicle was hit during a traffic stop on Interstate 75, officials said.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called around 12:09 a.m. on Feb. 19 to a three-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound in Lowndes County.

Investigators say a Hahira Police Department officer was conducting a traffic stop on a Nissan on the east shoulder of the interstate. The officer was inside his marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated at the time.

Authorities say the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on I-75 when they failed to maintain their lane and drove onto the east shoulder, hitting the back of the patrol vehicle. The impact pushed the patrol vehicle forward into the rear of the Nissan. All three vehicles came to a stop off the roadway.

The officer, identified by the Hahira Police Department as Ofc. Caleb Abney suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro also died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center.

In a statement, the Hahira Police Department said it shares the news “with heavy hearts,” calling Officer Abney’s death a devastating loss. The department described him as serving the community with “honor, courage, and unwavering dedication.”

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to assist in the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

