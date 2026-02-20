Massage parlors shut down for suspected sexual activity in metro Atlanta

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs police spokesman says sex-for-money suspicions sent officers assisted by federal authorities and armed with search warrants to a pair of massage parlors Thursday.

Pileo Therapy and Pearl Massage were shut down by police.

“I’m not going to tolerate sex trafficking, prostitution, any illicit sexual activities in this city,” said Police Chief Ken DeSimone.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne spoke with a woman who said she was the owner of Pearl Massage on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, and she denied the allegations.

“My store is only massage. Today police come into my store, I don’t know why, so my store opened four years,” she said.

Officer Jarrell Green says for now any charges will be under city ordinance violations, but if the investigation warrants upgrading charges to felonies or adding other arrests that will happen.

He says investigators staking out Pileo Therapy and Pearl Massage took down tag numbers, and letters will be sent to registered owners about the investigation.

DeSimone also posted closure notices at two other spas, Jade Spa and Massage Spring, though they both closed recently before police could go inside to investigate them.

Three women were detained after the raids.

Sgt. Gio Gomez says the two women Channel 2 spoke with are charged with keeping a house of ill fame, and the woman who said she is the owner of Pearl Massage also has a solicitation charge, as does a third woman.

A fourth woman was picked up and released, but none of the four said they were trafficked. Police said victim advocates were on scene in case trafficking victims were located.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-866-363-4842.

