High school student dies from ‘extremely rare’ flu complication, family says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County high school student suddenly died this week.

Bailey Cruse’s family says she developed flu-like symptoms a week ago and was recovering at home when she suddenly experienced cardiac arrest. She later died at the hospital.

“This was an extremely rare complication of the flu — something no one could have anticipated or expected,“ according to a family statement.

Cruse attended South Paulding High School. The school, which is on winter break this week, says it will have counselors available for students when they return on Monday.

“Together, we will honor Bailey’s memory and cover her family and friends with prayer and support,” school officials wrote.

Cruse’s family says they are grateful for the prayers and support from the community.

“Your kindness has meant more than we can ever express,” the statement read. “We are deeply grateful for your continued prayers for Bailey, Brad, Erin, and our entire family as we navigate this unimaginable loss.”

According to the latest flu numbers released on Friday, there have been 196 flu-related deaths and 3,476 flu-related hospitalizations in Georgia since the flu season began on Oct. 4, 2025.

