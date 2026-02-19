Longtime Atlanta PD officer dies following health battle

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer, who died Wednesday, following health issues.

In a statement, the department said Officer Craig Gonsalves-Barreiro served the City of Atlanta for more than 20 years, demonstrating professionalism, courage, and dedication throughout his career.

“His commitment to protecting and serving our community reflected the very best of our department,” the department said in a statement.

Gonsalves-Barreiro joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2004.

Colleagues described his service as marked by pride and dignity, noting that his contributions to the city and department will not be forgotten.

The department extended condolences to the Gonsalves-Barreiro family, saying his loss is deeply felt by fellow officers and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

