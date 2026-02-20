Man shot, killed by Gwinnett officers after police say he refused to put knife down

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man died at the hospital after a police shooting in a Gwinnett County neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed to Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that officers were called to Oaktree Park Court NW after someone called 911, saying someone was trying to stab him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, a man came out of the house with a knife raised above his head. When he refused to put the knife down, officers fired shots at him in the front yard.

The man, 31-year-old Nawras Mahmud, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they have been called out to investigate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group