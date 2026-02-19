Georgia teacher accused of sexual contact with student

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A teacher has been arrested and charged following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact with a student, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Danielle Weaver, 29, of Leesburg, is charged with child molestation and improper sexual contact by an employee, agent, or foster parent.

The investigation began on Feb. 3, when Leesburg police responded to a request from Lee County High School to look into allegations involving a teacher and a student.

The following day, the Leesburg Police Department asked the GBI to assist with the case. Investigators identified Weaver as the suspect and confirmed the alleged victim is a student at the high school.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Feb. 17, arrest warrants were obtained for Weaver. She was arrested on Feb. 18 and is currently being held at the county jail.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing. Once completed, the case file will be turned over to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online through the GBI website, or through the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group